Letter: A rising tide lifts all boats

Every time the country has significantly increased the minimum wage, I would venture a guess that many have reacted very much like Tom Allen, warning of everything from inflation to job loss. The first minimum wage law was passed in 1938 and set at the huge sum of 25 cents per hour. It was part of the Fair Labor Standards Act that dealt with child labor, 40-hour work week, overtime, etc.

Here we are in 2021 with an economy that has grown from $4 billion in GDP to $21 trillion in GDP regardless of continued increases in minimum wage. It takes $20 today to buy what a $1 bought in 1935. Similar predictions were made about technology and automation taking our jobs.

Sure, they cause disruption and change but putting more money in the pockets of more people is a good thing, not a bad thing. The federal minimum wage currently sits at $7.25 but most employers pay more than that, even for flipping burgers. At least 10 states including our largest states are already at $15 an hour.

Generally, the laws call for transition to, not immediate moves. Tom also mentions that millions will lose government benefits because of higher wages. Maybe and maybe not. I thought Republicans were all about limited government. Paying higher wages and the private sector taking care of the needs of people seems like an efficient way to reduce the size of government.