Letter: 75 million never had their voices heard

My dear Mr. Turman,

Your letter which read "There was no evidence of a stolen election" is just another convincing narrative that the media, big tech, Democrats, courts, and judges want you to believe. Why do you think the Trump supporters were at the Capitol that day? It was because 75 million Americans never had their voices heard to look into this matter.

There was so much evidence that the left didn't want you to see either by threatened judges or bought-off judges. This is a massive example of ignoring our Constitution. There were many people who voted twice. That in itself is a felony. Did you see anyone arrested? What about the video in Georgia where they sent poll watchers home after they announced a water leak which was only a toilet leaking but a handful remained to pull out boxes of ballots beneath the desk and counted the same ballots over and over? What about the fact there were more votes cast then ballots sent out in many counties? What about going behind the state legislatures back to change the voting rules at the last minute? That was a violation of the Constitution.

