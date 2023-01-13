Letter: 5 million border crossings is an invasion not immigration

President Biden visited the Texas border. I am guessing someone in the White House arranged everything. They got all the illegals off the street so the president wouldn't have to look at them. Governor Greg Abbott of Texas presented Mr. Biden with a letter. It was a withering message telling Mr. Biden what his policies have done to the United States and the state of Texas.

I firmly believe the Biden administration is in violation of Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution. Five million illegal crossings in two years are an invasion not an immigration problem. Our southern border is clearly not being controlled by the United States. It is being controlled by drug and human trafficking cartels. They decide who crosses the border. Mr. Biden's administration decides where they get shipped once they're here.

His border stopover was quite short. He journeyed on to Mexico City to meet with President Obrador. Mr. Biden was praised for not building more walls on the Mexican border. In fact, he was told that the United States could fix Latin America by just putting more money into each country in the region. Billions of dollars in transfer payments are made to Mexico and other Latin America countries. None of those countries can exist without the influx of dollars from those living illegally within the country.

Mr. Biden did not spend any time trying to convince our neighbors in the hemisphere that he will make America great again. That is not a political slogan; it is a statement of condition. The cartels with their headquarters in the narco state of Mexico have branches in virtually all major American cities. There are warning signs posted in border states alerting citizens to be careful because cartels are operating in the area.

The Biden administration is sacrificing our sovereignty and I would like to know for what. We are spending hundreds of millions of dollars helping foreign countries secure their borders while ours are wide open. It is like the Trojan horse philosophy. Americans struggle with inflated prices and lawlessness in the streets as the federal government allows drugs and human trafficking to change our country.

What is happening on our southern border encourages our global adversaries and discourages our citizens. It is very important who we elect for public office in America.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover