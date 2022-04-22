Letter: 3 more years of illegitimate Joe will render country unrecognizable

Paper tigers and eunuchs. This is what China thinks of the American government and its people and under the current administration, nothing rings more true.

Joe Biden has castrated this country. His disastrous pullout from Afghanistan that left 13 Americans dead that Joe has quickly forgotten. His complete lack of caring for the Ukrainian people that Bill Clinton promised to protect when he convinced them to demilitarize under the Lisbon Protocol in 1992 is evident. The last three Democrat presidents in office have given Ukraine wrapped up in a bow to Russia.

Like his former boss, this man is bowing down to communists and terrorists and funding their evil while letting the climate change frauds run our country. Why would we go from energy independence on day one of his entering the oval office to energy dependence from the thugs of the world? Democrats are trying to push green energy on Americans when the technology is not there yet and what we see is the complete disaster at the gas pumps that have fueled the inflation we see when we shop for goods. This is deliberate and was calculated with COVID-19 as the driver of the one world order that is working its way across the globe.

If you control the energy and the healthcare of folks, you have them by the purse strings. There are some folks that no matter how many times the truth is put right in front of them refuse to believe or see it. We watch as Joe and Nancy refuse to tap into America's energy sources as Americans struggle to pay bills because these two have no idea what it is to struggle after decades of being in Washington and using their positions to enrich themselves.

Think hard folks of what we have seen in one short year of radical Democrats running this country and it will only get worse. How fast we have fallen from President Trump's America First to Biden's Built Back Broke. Three more years of illegitimate Joe and his socialist agenda will render this country even more unrecognizable than what it is now, which Biden untruthfully tries to blame on Putin.

Eugene Reid

Hickory