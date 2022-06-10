Letter: 23 states hell-bent on outlawing abortion

So David Dreyer's s column regarding abortion got me thinking. That and your earlier side-by-side of opposing thoughts on abortion. (That thinking thing always gets me in trouble). I find it troubling in that religion is basically behind all abortion laws. There is no secular thinking so oppositional that I can discern.

The first amendment of our great constitution reads, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

I would propose that a 28th amendment read "No legislative body in the United States of America shall make laws interfering with self determination of a person's rights to their own body unless that self determination would result in harm to another sentient, living, breathing human being." or something akin to that. " Protest all you want. Do as your religion instructs. Follow your conscience.

Now, this just ain't gonna happen. Here's why. Any such amendment needs to pass a two-thirds majority vote in both the Senate and House of Representatives, or a convention of 34 states to approve it. Then it requires 38 states to ratify it.

1. Our congress in total can't get two-thirds to approve anything that offends the religious element of said body.

2. We have 23 states hell-bent on outlawing all abortions. That only leaves 27 states to withstand the onslaught of organized religion.

My conclusion is desperate women will be driven to the back-alley, coat-hanger practitioners and states far removed from home. Government sponsored vigilantism will thrive. For what it's worth, these are the stark choices. Make laws or don't make laws about abortion.

Vergne Harvey

Conover