Letter: 2022 looks like a shoo-in for Republicans

What can I say about the politics of 2021? In 2020, we elected Joseph R. Biden. His campaign slogan of Build Back Better was touted as a chance for a man from the center-left party of this country to make an impact after four years of Donald Trump. Less than half a year into the presidency, we already have troubles.
From a federal standpoint where can I even begin? Joe as it turns out, had no coattails, he won Georgia, which was tremendous, and Arizona too, two big victories for a Democrat. The losses they took in the House though were appalling and belied by the fact that they are going to be worse in 2022; court decisions did more to save House Democrats than anything Biden did. In the Senate, Democrats have brought up trying to abolish the filibuster, only to get bogged down by their own members who are extremely uncomfortable at the thought of being back in the minority in 2023. Isn’t a 50/50 Senate a heck of a thing? Governing isn’t so easy after all.
From the state of the states, the 2020 election was something completely different. In state legislatures across the country, Democrats, who had such high hopes, victories which were so vital for redrawing maps this year, failed, epically. Here in North Carolina as an example, while Gov. Roy Cooper won reelection, Democrats lost seats on maps drawn to be more favorable towards them by courts in the state House and in the state Senate. The blue wave, such as it was, resulted in a gain of just one seat. That means, for 2022, the maps drawn will very clearly be drawn by Republicans, another example of building back better.
As for progressive priorities, most have been dropped almost as fast as they were taken up and touted. Don’t expect any pathways to citizenship, don’t expect your student loan debt to disappear and don’t expect pot to be legalized. All of these big initiatives, turned to ashes, and we aren’t even at the midterms. At least though we have proposals for a mileage tax, we have proposals for abolishing the filibuster, this administration is already facing potential scandals, both on The Hill and from allies across the country.
The simple fact is 2022 already looks like a shoo-in for Republicans to regain the House and Senate. What a start for the Biden administration.
Timothy Garrison
Conover