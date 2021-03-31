Letter: 2022 looks like a shoo-in for Republicans

What can I say about the politics of 2021? In 2020, we elected Joseph R. Biden. His campaign slogan of Build Back Better was touted as a chance for a man from the center-left party of this country to make an impact after four years of Donald Trump. Less than half a year into the presidency, we already have troubles.

From a federal standpoint where can I even begin? Joe as it turns out, had no coattails, he won Georgia, which was tremendous, and Arizona too, two big victories for a Democrat. The losses they took in the House though were appalling and belied by the fact that they are going to be worse in 2022; court decisions did more to save House Democrats than anything Biden did. In the Senate, Democrats have brought up trying to abolish the filibuster, only to get bogged down by their own members who are extremely uncomfortable at the thought of being back in the minority in 2023. Isn’t a 50/50 Senate a heck of a thing? Governing isn’t so easy after all.