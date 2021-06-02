Letter: 1619 Project is nothing more than junk history

In his column "Changing times strain UNC, Davidson," D.G. Martin implies that Nikole Hannah-Jones was done a disservice by UNC Trustees when she was not given tenure upon her initial hiring for the UNC School of Journalism. He attributes this to it being "hard for some of us to accept changes to long-held ideas about our history..."

He further implies this was politically motivated due to her involvement as journalist and creator of the New York Times' 1619 Project. He describes the trustees as "politically appointed" and states that 23 Republican senators and 19 attorneys general have signed letters denouncing the 1619 Project.

Mr. Martin suggests Ms. Hannah-Jones did not receive tenure due to partisan politics. As an alumni of UNC-Chapel Hill, I take issue with her even being on campus as an educator. The 1619 Project is nothing more than junk history. This project has numerous well-documented inaccuracies. The Rev. Corey Brooks, who runs a gang-intervention and prison re-entry project in Chicago, states "The writers who participated in the project jettisoned facts in favor of fictitious recounting of why our Founders created a new nation."

