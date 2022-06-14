Letter: 10 ways to help our schools, preserve a cornerstone of our democracy

10 ways to help schools, preserve a cornerstone of our democracy

Our children and young people are our future and our greatest resource. Teaching is a wonderful profession. If this is true, and it is, why are teachers and staff overwhelmed and why do people complain about public schools? Public schools are a cornerstone of democracy. Through the years, they have adjusted to tremendous changes and student needs created by problems in our society.

I am concerned about the best ways North Carolina can meet the many needs of public school students while providing them with a sound basic education and retaining qualified and caring staff.

The Leandro case was filed in 1994. It has been dragging through the court system for almost 30 years. Millions of students have gone through the education system. The state Supreme Court had ruled that according to the North Carolina constitution, a sound basic education should be provided for all public school students. This would include well-trained teachers and principals and sufficient resources. Time marched on.

In 2018, Judge David Lee ordered an independent consultant to recommend ways for the state to comply with Leandro rulings. Findings were released along with a sequenced action plan for the state to use to meet its constitutional obligation. Time marched on.

In 2021, Judge Lee ordered action be taken to implement the plan. Judge Lee later ordered funds be moved to implement the plan. Powers that be did not agree that the judge had power to have funds moved. Back to court again, this time with Judge Robinson and on it goes.

We should expect more from our governing bodies! As you know, the first N.C. budget in three years was signed in November 2021.

We’ve gone through a pandemic. It wasn’t the fault of students or teachers. For parts of three years, education of our students was affected in disturbing ways. I didn’t need a big, expensive study to tell me how education was affected. I didn’t need students and teachers to go through the expensive testing process. Teachers have assessments available and I’m sure they could have determined and recorded student progress on standards for their grade or subject.

These are things that have already passed.

How should we do better? How can we better meet student needs?

Provide N.C. pre-K for all 4-year-olds — not just at-risk students.

This program was started several years ago. It has been expanded at times, but not enough. Students of all races and economic levels need this program. (Knowing how important N.C. Pre-K is for children as a foundational year, I and many other people felt terrible when there was no space for our children and grandchildren.)

Provide instructional assistants for kindergarten through grade three

The first years are foundational for future learning and success. Reading and math must get off to a good start. Students learn at different rates. Adults do, too. Where is common sense? Teachers are taking care of a multitude of tasks. They need assistants so students have vital individual and small group instruction.

Provide additional support in grades four to eight for students who need it

In the past, the Title I program provided this support. (Many students continue to need academic or emotional support throughout school years. There is nothing wrong with learning at a different rate.)

Allow students grades in grades six to 12 to explore careers

Everyone doesn’t choose college. Certifications and Early College are great programs. Continue them.

Music, art and physical education are important

These are areas that allow students to express themselves. They help to develop kind, caring humans. They touch the heart. I could say so much more about each of these programs and what I have witnessed them do for a great number of students through the years. Student surveys through the years proved to me these were some of the most liked times during the school day. It’s such a crying shame to remove the very programs most students love.

Provide programs such as Paideia seminar

All students learn to set communication goals, discuss in a group, respectfully listen to varied opinions, build critical thinking skills, and have opportunity to grow and shine.

Too many programs come and go.

They are expensive. They are updated, “renovated” and renamed, and teachers must be trained. It takes three to five years to evaluate success of students with a new program. Just when teachers become proficient, here comes a better program. Not. Even though, it is good to have a variety of tools to meet varied student needs, enough is enough. Stop overloading teachers and other staff! Give them time to do their job.

Three more

Listen to teachers; they know their students

Provide teacher salaries and support so they want to stay in the classroom.

Include parents in schools at every opportunity.

Teachers haven’t been waiting for 30 years for the better salaries and resources. They’ve been teaching! Some things could be so simple!! Do what’s right for our children and young people. Why, do we, the citizens of N.C. sit back and tolerate state budgets that are not on time, a court case dragging for 30-plus years that affects millions of students and staff and complain about things in our education system? Be part of the solution!

Joyce Poplin

Nebo