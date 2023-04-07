“Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, the blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere, The ceremony of innocence is drowned; The best lack all conviction, while the worst Are full of passionate intensity.” - William Butler Yeats.

These words of poetry, written in 1919 following the cataclysmic consequences of WWI for Europe, resonate with other historical events, which may be more or less cataclysmic. September 11, 2001, and January 6, 2021, are recent examples. Such events, viewed repeatedly on TV, become seared into our cultural psyche and inevitably impact our personal, civic, and political lives.

Although some would wish to “just move on” and forget such crises, it really isn’t possible to do so. They’re now a part of who we are and how we live. The consequences they have “loosed” must be faced, analyzed, debated, and responded to.

The United States, as a constitutional republic, is founded on the belief that “We, the People” are capable of self-governance, and that through discussion and debate, we can resolve most political issues and maintain “Liberty and Justice for All.”

Many today would say this is foolishly idealistic. And it might seem so. As our politics has become coarsened by angry, violent rhetoric (and sometimes actions) creating a politics of personal destruction and defining our political disagreements as always “win-lose” battles, we sometimes seem to descend very near to the “mere anarchy” described by Yeats. This isn’t new in American history, but it cannot be the norm.

An ordered, law-based republic’s enduring literally depends on the ability of its citizens to engage one another in reasoned, civil debate. We must have intentional conversations with people who do not necessarily agree with us. When, in one survey, 86% of Republicans believe Democratic policies will destroy America, and a similar percentage of Democrats say the same about Republican policies, the need for those conversations has become crucial.

To that end, I am working with Bill Shillito, a former Catawba County Republican Party chairman, to initiate a series of public gatherings to start such conversations in our county.

We believe the political “Center” can and must hold. We believe American representative democracy depends on it. We believe many of our fellow citizens are tired of the angry vitriol and character assassination that is all too common in today’s political culture. We hope they’re ready to find ways to come together, not necessarily to agree, but to renew a mutual commitment to the constitutional values and civic institutions which have sustained our republic since 1789.

If you share our mutual concerns and our mutual “hope,” we invite you to contact either of us to express your interest. Reach Bill at bill@lightleap.com or at 828-320-6410. Reach Cliff at moonesmark@gmail.com or 828-612-6407.

“Come now, let us reason together.” (Isaiah 1:18-20)

Cliff Moone

Former Catawba County Democratic Party chair

Hickory