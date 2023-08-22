The state of North Carolina granted the land where the Hickory Crawdads minor league baseball team plays today to Conrad Winkler, the great-great-great grandfather of Elmer Winkler and Ted Winkler. Conrad arrived in this country on Sept. 24, 1753, aboard the ship Neptune. He landed in Philadelphia, but the federal census of 1790 shows him living in Burke County.

William “Willie” Winkler, my great-uncle, and Walter Winkler, my grandfather, stayed in this area. Willie married Lula Ward in 1902 and they had three children: Elmer, Ethel and Tellis. Walter married Minnie Rowe and they had a daughter: Pearl. Minnie passed away and later Walter married Artie Bowman. Their children were Catherine, Helen, John Pinkney, (J.P.) and Theodore “Ted”.

This land was passed down through four generations. Elmer moved to Valdese where he worked for Duke Power Company. He was married to Beaurise but they never had children. Ted built a home on the Winkler land.

It was a hot summer day when I sat on my dad, Ted Winkler’s carport and listened to the dreams that he and Elmer had for the land. They were talking about a ball field. My thoughts were a little league field or something of that type. When I found out what their dream really was, I could not believe what their plans were.

Elmer donated 37 acres of land to the City of Hickory in 1989 with stipulations. Some of the stipulations were that the old home place on the property be preserved and used as part of the museum. There is old furniture and tools in the house, things that were used many years ago. This is history. Kids today have no idea what hardships their ancestors went through. This was supposed to be there for young people to get an idea of what happened years ago. According to the Catawba Valley Neighbors in the March 21, 1993, newspaper, Pinkney Winkler, their grandfather, built the house in 1880. In 1993, the house was restored to its near-original appearance by the City of Hickory. Now in 2023, an update is needed to remain in historic condition.

The most important thing that Elmer required was that it be a ball field for a minor league baseball team. Elmer lived to see this come into fruition. The family was invited to come to a ballgame and sat in a skybox. Elmer threw out the first ball that evening. Mayor Bill McDonald announced that this day was Elmer Winkler Day. We enjoyed the game. Chuck Hanson, Hickory Engineer, and Brian Hiatt, Assistant City Manager, stated in the Catawba Valley Neighbors in 1993 that “if it weren’t for Elmer Winkler, we wouldn’t even be talking about baseball in Hickory right now.” I feel that the donation of this land has been fruitful for the City of Hickory, and would like to see Elmer’s wishes stay intact.

The city had contests for the mascot and the name of the mascot. There were some boys that won the contest, and we now have Conrad the Crawdad as the mascot. Interesting enough, our great-grandfather’s name was Conrad, and when I was a little girl, we used to walk in the woods beside the ball field and catch crawdads in the stream.

Also, Elmer required that the City of Hickory build a museum for his parents’ antique cars, a 1912 Ford Touring Car, 1950 Chevrolet Sedan Deluxe, and 1965 Chrysler Imperial. We are not sure where the antique cars are. There was a riding lawnmower prototype in the museum. My nephew, Jonathan Winkler was able to acquire this interesting machine. Also, there was an antique bedroom suite that was manufactured up north in the 1930s. A grand piano that was Elmer’s mom’ s, Lula, was donated to the museum years later. Ethel Teague, Elmer’s sister, wanted someone to have the piano that could play. I purchased the piano for $75. Years later, I was going to refurbish the strings and keys because the piano had a beautiful finish, and it was going to cost more than it was worth, so I donated it to the museum. Parks and Recreation were excited to get it. This museum was visited by school children years ago, but no one has visited in years. Everything in the museum has been removed and a pottery barn occupies the building. I was disappointed in the decision to repurpose the building that Elmer initially requested to be built for a museum.

I found a home for the bedroom set at the Hildebran Museum. They were very excited to get it and also there were many binders with lots of newspaper articles and documents with a lot of history in them. Also given to the Hildebran Museum were some large framed portraits of ancestors.

Elmer also required that the City of Hickory build a recreation center. This is still being used today, and also, a park and area for birthday parties. Another requirement was a walking trail which is enjoyed by many today.

We enjoy going to the games, and when we go by L.P. Frans stadium, the parking lot is full and overflowing. This donation has brought a lot of joy and pleasure for so many folks in this area and even many folks that travel quite a distance to see the Crawdads play.

My nephew, Jonathan Winkler, and his son are the only ones left to carry on the Winkler name. My brother, Stephen Winkler, Jonathan’s dad, passed away in 2020 with Agent Orange because he was a mechanic in the Air Force.

The Winkler family would like to keep this legacy going.