I have been closely following the crusade to ban books from school libraries in Catawba County.

During school board meetings, supporters of banning books say those books are pornographic because of certain passages. The person trying to ban those books, Michelle Teague, now sitting on the board, admitted to not reading them and wrote that theme or purpose of each book “doesn’t matter."

Some speakers have read or displayed selected passages to prove their point, choosing to (again) ignore context. They call themselves conservative Christians and claim the Bible decides what’s right or wrong.

Is it? Here are some selected passages from the Bible:

Incest with one’s father; Genesis 19:30-38: “Let’s get our father to drink wine and then sleep with him and preserve our family line through our father. That night they got their father to drink wine, and the older daughter went in and slept with him.” And so they did!

Pornography; Ezekiel 23:20: “There she lusted after her lovers, whose genitals were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of horses.”

There’s plenty more. Rapes of children, slavery, women treated as property, and multiple genocides. If logic applied, someone (Teague) who thinks no one should read "Lolita," would surely want to ban the bible!

If you’re defending your concept of abomination because the Bible said so, don’t forget you also can’t mix fabrics or eat shellfish. Two abominations that one speaker left out because it’s more convenient to cherry-pick what aligns with your beliefs.

In spite of its violence and pornography, the Bible is venerated by those who want to ban other books. Apparently, those who adore the Bible are capable of understanding context but only when it’s convenient.

Religious texts (the Bible, the Quoran) are culturally important, and some people go as far as saying that the Bible is “the only law that matters," which brings me to my second point: Freedom of religion.

The Bible, or any book held sacred by some, is not the law of the land. We don’t live in a theocracy. Imposing cherry-picked, bible-based rules on others is what we call Christian Taliban.

That’s why the First Amendment of our Constitution starts with: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press (…)”

You can follow any selected passage you like from your favorite book, but don’t impose it on others. We will not have state-imposed religion in our public institutions, including our public schools.

Flavia Dietrich

Terrell