Frankenstein is one of the most famous monsters in the complete genre of horror stories. Mary Shelley referred to the monster as "The New Prometheus." People get confused about the creature's name. Frankenstein is Dr. Victor Frankenstein. The creature is Frankenstein's Monster.

Interestingly enough, we have a situation in America where another monster has been created. I shall refer to this monster as Trumpenstein. The big question is, Who created this monster? Victor Frankenstein and his monster are fictitious, but this new monster is just as real as the air we breathe. Who, or what, created the New─New Prometheus?

I couldn't help but make this comparison between the two creatures. I concluded I have identified who created this new monster. Looking back at the country in 2016, America was looking for change. During the primaries of 2008, John Edwards declared there were "Two Americas." in 2016, Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters a "basket of deplorables" and said, "They're racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic."

To be completely accurate, however, she was only talking about 77 million Trump voters.

In a campaign speech in 2008, Barack Obama said, "We are the ones we've been waiting for." In another speech, he said, "We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America." (October 30, 2008). Then came the following statement by President Barack Obama. He commented about the working middle class in America. He said, "They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations." That is a reference to people like hard-working citizens of East Palestine, Ohio. After hearing many of these comments and promises, some said to themselves, What is happening to our country?

Then along came the Trumpenstein monster. He said he would build a wall on the southern border to stop illegal immigration. He said he was going to repopulate manufacturing in America. He also said he was going to deal with China on an even footing and not allow them to keep looting our manufacturing base. He also promised tax cuts for regular people.

To this day, the monster still roams, and the chronicle of his life continues. Now we know who/what created Trumpenstein. It was not the right that created Trumpenstein, it was the left.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover