For the record, I voted for Donald Trump twice. But I will never vote for him again. The reasons are simple.

First, he is only eligible to serve one term, so there is not time to implement a successful agenda.

Second, he can never win a general election because he will not receive votes from Republicans such as myself, and the independent voters are largely against him. So Trump as the Republican candidate just allows the Democrats to keep the White House.

Now, what about the lawsuits? Let me start with the latest charges, the January 6 disaster. I am not a lawyer, but I do know "actus non facit reum nisi mens sit rea" which means that a person cannot be found guilty for an act unless their mind is also guilty. Donald Trump was not charged with incitement so the government has admitted that his mind was not guilty. The D.C. court will find him guilty because of the political nature of D.C., but he will be acquitted on appeal.

I do not want the country to be dragged through all of this drama. I want a clean presidential election without the drama.

I suspect that Hillary Clinton should have been punished for her private server, and Joe Biden's possession of classified documents appears to have been buried, both of which imply a two-tiered justice system.

But those issues do not detract from the charges against Trump. His defense cannot be, well they got away with it. He is guilty as all-get-out on these charges. So, here we go again. Dragging the country through all of this drama, compromising a presidential election, and perhaps delaying the appointment of a president waiting for the outcome of an appeal.

Trump is a never-ending cycle of drama, disunity and intimidation of enemies. I do not want to elect a circus ringmaster. I will vote for someone who can implement Trump-like policies without the constant drama and nastiness. I will vote for someone the entire country can respect. I will vote for a unifying candidate, and this is not Donald J. Trump.

Tom Allen

Hickory