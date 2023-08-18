Ms. Blanton seems to be under the impression that all folks think like Democrats. I can assure you, we don't, and we thank God for that.

Right now, we are watching the most incompetent, for sale, compromised, and corrupt president this country has ever had. He can't get off the beach as the country is falling down around him tell reporters "no comment" with a smug smile!

Our economy is bleeding our wallets dry at the gas pumps and grocery stores. Mortgages and car loans at all-time highs. The damning evidence that has come out from the Hunter Biden laptop and from his associates that have testified against him that the left media will barely cover should have had illegitimate Joe impeached months ago. But here we are with a weaponized DOJ and FBI along with DAs that have a bad case of TDS that is trying to clearly send a message telling folks to sit down and shut up about the 2020 election that was clearly stolen and trying to eliminate Joe Biden's main opponent from running again. which is criminal activity and election interference.

Joe Biden did not win Florida, Iowa or Ohio! Out of 3,000 counties he won 477. He won only one of the 19 bellwether states. No one believes that this bumbling and stumbling fool won the election with 12 million more votes than the beloved Barack Obama!

We still support President Trump 110%t because we refuse to give up our country to the Democrats totalitarian regime and their mush-minded cult!

Eugene Reid

Hickory