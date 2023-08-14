What has gotten into the American people? Number one: When any person makes a threat to do bodily harm to another person they are always punished if they are caught. But one certain American figure has made threat after threat after threat. He's even committed treason. Now, according to the Fourteenth Amendment, such a person is prohibited from running for office.

On January 6, 2021, he caused an insurrection, an attempt to overthrow our democracy. This is a fact, people. His own children said, “Daddy, please make them stop.” But he refused. Instead he just hollered and shouted, “That’s my Proud Boys!”

Since then, charges have been brought against him, one right after another. Too many people are being threatened by this man and his so-called Trump supporters.

My question is, why has nobody done anything about Donald J. Trump? Why is he being allowed to run for president when the Fourteenth Amendment clearly forbids it? Even on national television he makes threats saying things like “We’re going to get even with those who went against me.” This includes what he calls the “Deep State.” This “Deep State” is simply the people in the government who are not loyal to Trump. That’s all. He values loyalty over competence,

He even said that if he is elected he wants to do away with the Constitution and he wants to pardon himself, which he has no right to do. And he wants to pardon all of those who were involved in the treason of January 6.

How can anybody still support this man?

Diane Blanton

Granite Falls