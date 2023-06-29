In the June 1 edition of the HDR, a front-page article featured seven students who read Linda Sue Parks’ "Long Walk to Water" book as part of their after-school mentoring program. Reading this account of Salva Dut, a real-life refugee from Sudan’s civil war who now operates the nonprofit Water for South Sudan, inspired the students’ fundraising project that raised $813 for wells in South Sudan.

These students and we mentors were grateful for reporter Miya Banks who listened to us and shared our experience with the HDR community. The only change we would make to her report is in referring to the students as fourth graders when, in fact, all but one were fifth graders — something I assured them I would correct here!

That being done, I want to share that the news article inspired additional and most generous donations to this well-digging effort. We are thankful to be living in a caring and giving community that generated $1,000 more for the people of the South Sudan. And we are thankful for the Hickory Daily Record that keeps us informed, connected and inspired.

Barbara Appling, Hickory, NC