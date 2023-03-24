This month the Hickory Soup Kitchen celebrates its 40th anniversary!

In 1983, a group of individuals from downtown Hickory churches saw a need to help relieve hunger in our community. This vital service evolved from the passion of a few growing into the ministry it is today. Services provided by The Hickory Soup Kitchen include nutritional lunches served five days a week, shower facilities and hygiene products for the homeless and vaccination clinics. Through collaboration with other local agencies, we connect our guests with additional outreach services.

Hickory Soup Kitchen’s grocery pantry is available for guests to come monthly and receive dry goods, and many other staple items. Meals are prepared and provided as needed to other nonprofits. A choice of food packs, consisting of water, fruit, breads, and canned food, are available to our homeless guests. These food packs are available for pickup.

Opened in 2019, The Hope Center provides access to resources and employment opportunities by connecting our clients to jobs as well as aligning or providing transportation if necessary to and from work. The objective is to positively guide every person involved with the Hope Center to a path of self-sufficiency.

As we celebrate this 40th year anniversary, the board of directors and staff would like to issue a special thank you to our loyal donors and dedicated volunteers. This milestone is only possible through the generosity of the Hickory Community.

Jean Price Gay

Hickory Soup Kitchen

President, Board of Directors