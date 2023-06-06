I am writing in response to the $14 million expansion of the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

According to the article in the newspaper, 46,000 square feet will be added to the existing convention center. Before adding more space to bring more people to the convention center, I think management needs to include additional parking. Where are all of these additional people going to park?

I have attended many events at the convention center, and every time I have attended, the parking areas have been close to full or completely full (even the overflow parking area above and behind the convention center).

The construction of the parking garage several years ago was definitely needed. Well, additional parking needs to be provided before this new addition is built.

Perhaps the parking garage was designed to add additional levels? If not, then I think another parking garage needs to be built.

Vince LeGrand

Newton