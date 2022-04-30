HDR letter Sutton

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thank you for reporting on Catawba County Schools issues, including books in school libraries. If the district’s “red flag policy” provides parental control over which books their children check out, students can only check out “age appropriate content,” and a list of books that have raised some concern by one or more parents has now been published, there seems to be no need for an overall ban of 24 books that were chosen by school librarians or the district to have educational value to students within certain age groups. There are, however, ongoing discussions over whether Nabokov's "Lolita," published in 1955, should be taught at a high school level or college level, due to the great contrast between the lofty, erudite writing itself versus the narrator's point of view and the subject matter of the novel.

Suzanne Sutton

