When I think about the current situation in our country, the descriptive word that shouts into my ear is malfeasance. The current president has turned the Taliban into one of the best equipped armies in the Middle East and what is happening at our southern border has no equal. He has been quite willing to sacrifice our sovereignty for whatever political motivation is driving him.

On May 12 of 2023, another straw will be cast onto the fire. I have asked myself dozens of times what will the last straw be? What will the future bring? What steps can we take to ensure our sovereignty despite having unsecure borders?

There are approximately 30 million people living in the country illegally. That is not sustainable in a welfare state. The Biden administration has deceived the American people about what is happening at the borders. It's unimaginable that any other country would tolerate this scenario. Try sneaking into North Korea, China, Russia, Australia, or other first world countries.

The message that the administration is sending to all citizens is that lawlessness is acceptable. Our constitution guarantees equal treatment under the law. Unfortunately, many of our political establishments have discounted that statement. When a percentage of the population gets special treatment, it violates one of our most valued principles.

The Biden administration's lack of action caused this unfortunate outcome. They are driving a wedge between the states over an issue that should be handled by the Federal Government. Secretary Mayorkas's claim that the southern border is under control has only two interpretations. He's deceiving the American citizens, or he doesn't comprehend what is happening. Both cases are catastrophic. Is this a result of incompetence, a lack of understanding, or a conscious decision?

I believe the administration is in breach of Article 4, section 4 of the Constitution. Our southern border is witnessing a situation more like an invasion than a bureaucratic challenge. Mayorkas still asserts that our immigration laws are not effective. That's untrue. The executive branch is the reason we are not adhering to our current immigration laws. That is where the problem lies. That is where it must be rectified. The executive branch has led us down the path to a "regulation nation." Bureaucrats are writing our laws, not Congress.

Mike Zimmerman,

Conover