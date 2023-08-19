I think that the Electoral College, as it stands now, is an outdated system. There is no reason we shouldn’t be electing our presidents by a nationwide popular vote. The candidate with the most votes in the entire United States should win.

In 2023, North Carolina Representatives Alexander, Autry, Harrison, Abe Jones, Logan, Lucas, Majeed, and Rudow introduced the National Popular Vote bill in the House of Representatives (HB 191).

In 2019, Senators Nickel, Chaudhuri, Waddell, and Searcy introduced the National Popular Vote bill into the North Carolina Senate (SB 104).

In 2017, Senators Chaudhuri and Waddell introduced the National Popular Vote bill into the North Carolina Senate (SB 440). The bill was referred to the Senate Rules and Operations Committee.

On May 14, 2007, the North Carolina Senate passed the National Popular Vote bill. (SB 954).

A survey of 800 North Carolina voters conducted on December 17-18, 2008 showed 74% overall support for a national popular vote for President.

Support was 75% among liberal Democrats (representing 13% of respondents), 78% among moderate Democrats (representing 24% of respondents), 76% among conservative Democrats (representing 11% of respondents), 89% among liberal Republicans (representing 3% of respondents), 62% among moderate Republicans (representing 16% of respondents), 70% among conservative Republicans representing 21% of respondents), and 80% among independents (representing 12% of respondents).

Support was 75% among respondents living in Democratic state House of Representative districts (representing 59% of respondents) and 72% among respondents living in Republican state House of Representative districts (representing 41% of respondents).

By age, support was 69% among people 18-29, 71% among people 30-45, 77% among those 46-65, and 72% for those older than 65. By gender, support was 81% among women and 65% among men. By race, support was 73% among whites (representing 75% of respondents), 74% among African-Americans (representing 20% of respondents), and 75% among Hispanics (representing 2% of respondents), and 93% of others (representing 3% of respondents). The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

Kevin Gaylord

Hickory