If people would volunteer in the schools for 72 days, what a difference that would make to our children. Also, over $1,800 was spent on purchasing the books. I work at a craft store and teachers come in all the time to buy supplies for their classrooms. Please get your priorities straight. Parents can and should police what their children read. The school board's job should be to make sure children can learn, not waste valuable time and resources on what they shouldn't.