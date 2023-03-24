I noted a political cartoon in the April 2022 HDR newspaper. It shows purported war crimes in the Ukraine conflict.

But it is mere propaganda, nicely drawn lines. The Bucha massacre was real, but it occurred after Russian troops had left the town. The railroad station missile attack was with a semi-obsolete Russian missile that had been withdrawn from Russian army inventory a decade ago.

Also, the trajectory could be estimated and knowing the range of the missile an investigator could determine the approximate origin. As it turns out, it was unlikely to have been fired by Russian troops.

Mariupol: This story cannot be told in one good sentence but suffice to know that the Ukrainian troopers were well aware they were surrounded. Their goose was well cooked and they knew it. Still they fought on and of course there was concomitant damage to the city.

Remember sir, political cartoonists are propagandists. They always seek an emotional response, not careful thought.

There are three things to consider about this war.

1. The main reason Russia attacked is that they will not allow a large foreign army, basically NATO, to camp out on their border. They especially will not tolerate nuclear-tipped missiles on their border.

Those with a sense of history will see the parallel with the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Further back there was the Monroe Doctrine, which stated that foreign powers on our doorstep were emphatically not welcome.

2. Russia has a history of protecting Slav peoples even when they are not Russian citizens. Indeed, the Russian entry into World War I was rooted in the Serbian crisis of 1914.

The eastern Ukraine forces have been shelling civilians in the Donets basin since the coup in 2014. Perhaps as many as 14,000 civilian deaths have resulted from these artillery attacks.

R2P, slang for responsibility to protect, is sometimes used as a rationale for American military actions. We are not the only country that claims R2P.

3. Russia is resolute and they generally mean what they say. They gave fair warning to Ukraine and were rebuffed.

Now Ukraine pays the price. Does the United States want to get in a fight with Russia?

This is not like beating up a few Libyans or shoving aside Iraqi forces. America is getting close to direct confrontation. After all, supplying billions of dollars worth of deadly weapons makes America a co-belligerent.

Ask yourself: Does America really have a dog in this fight?

JP Straley

Hickory