Deputy City Manager should apologize for comments

I was shocked and dismayed to read the recent comments made by Deputy City Manager Miller in your newspaper's article on April 15. In the article, he implied that young people only want to work at KFC for $17, which is both dismissive of young people and insulting to those who work in the fast-food industry.

As a member of this community, I find it unacceptable that a public official would make derogatory comments about any group of people, especially when the city has a stated goal of attracting and retaining young professionals. It is important for those in positions of authority to be mindful of the impact of their words on the community they serve.

I call on Deputy City Manager (Rodney) Miller to apologize for his comments and step down from his position. He works for us, including those of us with illustrious careers and those of us who work at KFC. Every young person in our city should be offended by this nonsense, and the city should be working to actively renounce what he said.

It is also important to remember that not all young people aspire to high-paying careers, and there is value in all types of work. It is unfair to make assumptions about individuals based on their profession or age. We should strive to create a community where everyone feels valued and respected, regardless of their occupation or age.

I encourage all citizens who took issue with Deputy City Manager Miller's statement to make your voices heard. It is crucial that the city understands the concerns of its citizens and takes steps to address them.

Carmen Eckard

Hickory