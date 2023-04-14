Our nation has given in to the socialist Marxism of finding the man and then finding the crime.

No one said much about Trump until he was running for president. But because he was going to expose the swamp and they knew it, they had to get rid of him one way or the other. He could not be bought and that was his downfall in Washington DC. They had nothing on him, and he was not in bed with any of the Washington DC Swamp and the good news is he wanted to Make America Great Again.

The Democrats want to destroy America as we know it. I watch various news stations and I am not a Fox fan per se but I will say you can see the evidence in our everyday lives — stock prices, grocery prices, gas prices, changing who men and women are, persecuting Christians, targeting churches, parents' rights, etc.

If they want to do the unthinkable and take this fictional indictment to bring Trump down, why can't the real Republicans go after Bill Clinton and the affairs he had before being president and while being president. The statute of limitations apparently doesn't apply anymore and Bill Clinton did far worse than what President Trump did or didn't do.

Yes, and let's go after Obama because he had over $325,000 in illegal campaign finances, not to mention the millions of unclassified documents. Also, while Biden was vice president, he had over 1,800 boxes of illegal documents scattered between his properties, not to mention the millions of dollars he and his family received from China, Ukraine, and Russia as they refuse to tell us the service or product those funds were for.

So, our country is compromised with these treasonous characters. We will see how far they go to cheat in the election of 2024 and yes, I said cheat because they have no other way to win than to cheat, lie, and steal from we Americans and they will do anything not to lose the bought power they have by the elite donors such as George Soros, etc.

Sandra Bolick

Conover