Councilman: Transformational projects require intense focus, unwavering passion

Thank you to everyone who reached out to share thoughts and insights after the unfortunate collapse of the arches on City Walk. Your concern and involvement are appreciated and essential to improving our community.

I am immensely thankful that the incident resulted in no injuries. The City of Hickory’s elected officials and management team reacted quickly and prepared a response plan that protects citizens’ and taxpayers’ investment and interests. Updates regarding City Walk accessibility and findings related to the cause(s) of the arches’ failure will be provided by the City of Hickory Communications department.

When the citizens of Hickory passed the bond referendum, it was understood that investing in ourselves is an essential first step toward creating a fiscally stable and vibrant community that creates economic opportunities and improved quality of life. The vision is bold and the transformational projects are difficult, fraught with setbacks and require intense focus, hard work and unwavering passion. The majority of the bond projects remain under construction but the results to date validate the vision; $566 million of private investment, 898 new jobs created and momentum is building.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}