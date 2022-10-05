Column: Catawba Freedom Readers band together against censoring books

In response to recently filed proposals to remove some 25 books from the libraries of Catawba County schools, a group of concerned citizens, each of them with strong family values, formed the Catawba Freedom Readers.

The group stands in support of school librarians and educators who are tasked with selecting appropriate material for our students, and who should, in the words of the Catawba County Schools Board of Education policy:

“… place principle above personal opinion and reason above prejudice in the selection of material of the highest quality in order to ensure a comprehensive collection appropriate for the users of the media center.”

In the face of proposed censorship by someone who has not read the books in question, the Catawba Freedom Readers held a “Read-in/Read-out” event at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Catawba Valley this past weekend. Participants were invited to read to the assembled group, either from books that have been censored or from books that have particular meaning to them.

Starting in April 2022, the group has been an active and vocal presence, speaking against censorship at board of education meetings. Speakers have addressed freedom of speech, equity, process, among others aspects of providing educational resources for our students. We feel strongly it is important to communicate to the board of education and to our neighbors, that censorship has never served societies well.

What is censorship? According to the American Library Association (www.ala.org):

“Censorship is the suppression of ideas and information that some individuals, groups, or government officials find objectionable or dangerous. Would-be censors try to use the power of the state to impose their view of what is truthful and appropriate, or offensive and objectionable, on everyone else. Censors pressure public institutions, like libraries, to suppress and remove information they judge inappropriate or dangerous from public access, so that no one else has the chance to read or view the material and make up their own minds about it. The censor wants to prejudge materials for everyone. It is no more complicated than someone saying, ‘Don’t let anyone read this book, or buy that magazine, or view that film, because I object to it!’”

The modern world has experienced censorship in many forms. For one, the Nazi party began its dominance in German politics by asserting that books were being used by intellectual elites to subvert the will of German youth.

The German Student Union, under guidance from Joseph Goebbels, organized mass burnings of books deemed inappropriate. Books with any sexual content were particularly targeted in initial censorship moves. Later targets included books that “denigrated the spirit of the New Germany.”

In another example, by the end of the Cultural Revolution in the People’s Republic of China, the Communist Party under Mao Zedong banned almost all books, except those that supported Maoist/Leninist ideology. In any community, people have a need for information, so a black market in books arose. Readers exchanged hand-bound copies of “subversive” literature.

We hope that by communicating the failures of censorship, and by standing up for — and alongside — our librarians, we can promote intellectual freedom for our students.

As author Judy Blume said:

“I believe that censorship grows out of fear, and because fear is contagious, some parents are easily swayed. Book banning satisfies their need to feel in control of their children’s lives. This fear is often disguised as moral outrage. They want to believe that if their children don’t read about it, their children won’t know about it. And if they don’t know about it, it won’t happen.”

The Catawba Freedom Readers will continue to speak up as advocates for our children and for excellence in education. A recent survey concluded that North Carolina is home to the finest public high school in America (the North Carolina School of Science and Math). That is proof that we are capable of greatness. We should devote our energy to extending that greatness to more of our communities.