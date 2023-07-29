alert top story LETTER TO THE EDITOR City Walk is beautiful display of craftsmanship Jul 29, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I just wanted to say my family is very thankful for the City Walk.We use it a lot and it is beautiful. The work is very well done and very good craftsmanship.Charlie BowmanHickory 0 Comments Tags Job Market Botany Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Politicians have made money, power more important today than good of the country Now, we've made it our goal to raise enough money and do everything we can to destroy or create enough doubt about the other party’s candidate… Letter: Public education is a bedrock of our country The HDR story states that funding for public education would decrease "by over $200 million." Those dollars are our tax dollars, and they woul…