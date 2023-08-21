N.C. Schools has spent $1,566,304,498 in COVID funds from 2021 to June, 2023. About $244 million of that has been bonus payments, even when schools were shut down.

Education is not a spending problem. It’s the direction of the education system. We have children graduating from school who can’t write a letter, can’t read, can’t make change when given $1, and have no memory skills. They can’t remember when you’ve told them three times at a restaurant to bring a glass of water and are unable to run around a ballfield.

Maybe we change the direction of education to learn: English, American and world history (the real history), math and PE. We need to get back to the basics and stop indoctrinating children — in schools and colleges!

Dru White

Hickory