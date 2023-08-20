“Don’t judge a book by its cover,” the saying goes.

I recently bought “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Peréz. It’s one of 24 books that now Catawba County school board member Michelle Teague challenged in March 2022. It’s one of 24 books she admitted she hadn’t read. It’s one of 24 books that has created major work (1,000-plus work hours) for school personnel.

That’s precious time. Time is one of the most valuable resources our undervalued educators have.

I read “Out of Darkness” — actually devoured it. It is that good. The story opens a window into the dark history of my home state of Texas in the late 1930s when my parents were young, a story I never heard. My parents weren’t rich, but they were privileged. They never experienced the hatred the minorities in the book endure. The author did extensive research — the violence in the book is not atypical from many documented lynchings.

A powerful story, it offers insights into a brutal world that neither my parents nor I knew, but that too many of our fellow Americans have had to endure.

After finishing the book, I read the back cover. It includes:

A Printz Honor Book

A Booklist 50 Best YA Books of All Time Selection

A Kirkus Reviews Best Book of the Year

A School Library Journal Best Book

Winner of the Tomás Rivera Mexican American Children’s Book Award

On Aug. 21, the Catawba County School Board meets to make a determination on “Out of Darkness” and another book — “Beyond Magenta.”

I trust school board members will appreciate there is a policy in place that respects parents and guardians. If they don’t want their child to have access to a book (or books), there is a process to make that request and it will be honored.

“Out of Darkness” has so many teachable moments, so much wisdom, so much love, and in the midst of the horror it remains a celebration of the human spirit over inhumanity.

Sometimes, you can judge a book by its (back) cover.

Censorship never has a happy ending. Removing quality books that can open our eyes and hearts by broadening our understanding of our world and history is just plain wrong.

I hope School Board members responsible for “Making Education Better” prioritize teacher retention, school safety, and investing in our students. Leave the library shelves to trained professionals.

Lynn Dorfman

Hickory