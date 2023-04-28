Brent Tomberlin's recent column about RFK's talk in the inner city ghetto of Indianapolis 55 years ago just keeps resonating with me. Robert F. Kennedy was running as a Democratic candidate for president and his timed visit coincided with MLK's recent assassination. Kennedy was advised not to go.

He did. He told the 1,000 African-Americans, who were there, to put down their campaign signs. He had just scribbled a few notes on an envelope to guide his talk. It was not the crafted political speech that had been written for him.

RFK talked to the crowd about the pain he felt after the killing of his brother JFK by a white man just as their brother, MLK had just been killed by a white man.

The talk lasted only seven minutes, but from my perception, he shared and showed his vulnerability and human connection with the crowd. His words may have touched the Indianapolis crowd in a way that is rarely heard from alleged experts, policymakers or politicians.

There was no rioting in Indianapolis, while it was happening in over 100 U.S. cities.

Words are powerful, especially when they are heartfelt.

This incident brings up food for thought from my perception. What would happen if more of us saw opportunities to connect with others from a place of our common humanness?

I know hubris and ego leveled against those who don't believe as we think they should isn't working. There must be a better way to unite together for our common good.

Monica Olinger

Hickory