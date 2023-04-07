“Whoever has this job, are they going to convict Donald Trump?” That’s Alvin Bragg in January of 2021 campaigning for Manhattan’s district attorney.

“I’ve tried probably over 50 cases, my partner has probably tried over 200 cases in New York City ... We live in a blue state in a blue, blue, blue city with a blue, blue, blue prosecutor. So I’m a little concerned about the jury pool.” (NYC criminal defense attorney Lou Gelormino on Tucker Carlson Tonight, 3-30-23)

Prosecutors and jury pools matter. The Biden DOJ’s January 6 trials piqued my curiosity about jury pools. A rough gauge of jury pool bias in a politically-charged trial is the district’s voting record. How did the District of Columbia vote in the 2020 presidential election?

Biden 92.1% 317,323

Trump 5.4% 18,586

Did the DC jury pool guarantee the DOJ’s string of guilty verdicts for J6 defendants?

Will Trump face a “jury of his peers” in Manhattan? Here’s how Manhattan County voted in 2020:

Biden 86.7% 603,040

Trump 12.3% 85,185

Imagine the psychology of a Manhattan juror. What might a juror expect of family and friends if she acquits? What if she convicts?

Point of comparison in thinking about jury pools: how Catawba County voted in 2020:

Biden 30.8% 25,689

Trump 67.8% 56,588

Tom Shuford

Lenoir