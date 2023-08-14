All who believe that we need to do away with fossil fuels, please charge your vehicles only by windmill and solar energy because energy companies rely on fossil fuels.

All who believe that Bidenomics is working, apparently do not have to live on a budget or you are just a denier of the truth.

All who believe that books should not be banned, then you are pretending to care about our children. I remember when Playboy magazine was not on display. It was behind the counter, and you had to ask the clerk in order to buy it and that was only for adults.

All who believe there was no election interference in 2020, then you refusing to believe that Hillary and her team of Democrats created the Russian Hoax, they conjured up lies of two failed impeachments all the while the corrupted Biden, Hillary, and administrations including RINOs were doing exactly what they accused Trump and his family of doing. The power the left now possesses is only to go after Trump that opened the Pandora Box of their corruption.

All who believe that China, Russia, and Ukraine gave millions of dollars to the Bidens for doing "nothing" are choosing to live an illusion of lies being told by the mainstream media. Before Trump got into politics, his enemies liked him. Read Trump's latest book on all the letters his now enemies wrote and praised him for before politics.

All who believe that our country is not compromised by the Biden corruption need to research how China, etc. is taking our country to the cleaners.

All who believe that illegal immigration is good need to open up their houses to all these homeless illegals no matter their disease, drugs, or background and feed them, clothe them, furnish their healthcare, and don't forget the cell phone.

All who believe this Ukraine war is not because of our weak president, then ask yourself why now! Biden is compromised!

And the list goes on and on.

Sandra Bolick

Conover