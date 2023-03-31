Hickory's recent number one ranking on a list of "10 Most Beautiful and Affordable Places to Live in the U.S." has left many residents puzzled about their city's affordability. To clarify the confusion, it's important to examine the methodology behind the ranking, which was based on the top 150 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) in the U.S. The MSA Hickory belongs to, the Hickory–Lenoir–Morganton Metropolitan, ranks 149th largest and comprises three main cities: Hickory, Morganton, and Lenoir.

With Hickory covering only 1.8% of the MSA's landmass and 16.4% of its population, the Most Beautiful and Affordable title should be shared among the three cities and the entire MSA region. The misconception arises from the award's name, which implies that Hickory alone earned the title.

In reality, the award's affordability aspect reflects the entire metropolitan region, including Morganton and Lenoir. By sharing credit, Hickory can recognize the contributions of its neighboring cities and the MSA in creating a beautiful and affordable living environment, fostering regional pride and collaboration.

Hickory's accolade should remind us to acknowledge the collective efforts and achievements of all cities within a metropolitan region. By sharing the credit with Morganton, Lenoir, and the rest of the MSA, we emphasize the unique characteristics and strengths of each city, promoting a vibrant and affordable living experience. This shared recognition can encourage regional cooperation and lead to more effective resource allocation and growth strategies that benefit the entire metropolitan area.

It is essential for the media, city leadership, and the public to recognize and communicate the collaborative nature of such awards, which often reflect a broader perspective of metropolitan regions rather than individual cities. Doing so ensures that credit is given where it's due and promotes a more accurate understanding of the factors that contribute to the livability and affordability of the cities and communities we call home.

In conclusion, Hickory's recent title as the "Most Beautiful and Affordable Place to Live" underscores the importance of acknowledging the joint efforts of the Hickory–Lenoir–Morganton Metropolitan Area. By sharing the spotlight, Hickory can foster regional pride and collaboration, ultimately benefiting all residents and communities within the MSA.

Carmen Eckard

Hickory