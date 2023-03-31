Aretha Franklin was the Queen of Soul. Her signature hit back in 1967 was "(You make me feel like) A Natural Woman." The song was written by Gerry Goffin, music composed by Carole King inspired by Atlantic Records producer, Jerry Wexler, who gave them the idea to brainstorm.

March is Women’s History Month compliments of the late President Jimmy Carter’s proclamation back in 1980 after hearing about a “Real Woman” essay writing contest that took place in a school. Carter gave the celebration one week and Women’s History Week was born. A year later it was pinned on the federal calendar. Within six years, the celebration was extended for the entire month. The purpose, quoting from history.com, “… is a dedicated month to reflect on the often-overlooked contributions of women to United States history. From Abigail Adams to Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth to Rosa Parks, the timeline of women’s history milestones stretches back to the founding of the United States.”

So true — real women! Unsung heroes are the moms who gave birth to sons and daughters who fought all our nation’s battles. Natural-born women are still being short-changed today. There was another celebration in March: International Women’s Day.

Quoting from history.com/topics/holidays/womens-history-month, “The United Nations has sponsored International Women’s Day since 1975. When adopting its resolution on the observance of International Women’s Day, the United Nations General Assembly cited the following reasons: 'To recognize the fact that securing peace and social progress and the full enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms require the active participation, equality and development of women; and to acknowledge the contribution of women to the strengthening of international peace and security.”'

On March 8, First Lady or should I call her, First Whomever Jill Biden gave the "International Women Of Courage Award" to an Argentinian transgender politician, Alba Rueda who serves as Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity. Since the award should be given to a natural woman, why is it given to a biological male who thinks he is a woman?

Natural women have fought the equality battle for centuries and still are but now under a new sham. Again, a male robbed the award from a courageous woman, who again was overlooked. Nothing has changed. History repeats itself.

Bobby Speers

Hickory