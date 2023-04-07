Three more children shot down in school with an assault style weapon.

Three school employees shot and killed with the same assault style weapon.

Not the first time.

Do we have enough people in America that even care about these killings? Do we value protecting guns more than we value protecting innocent lives?

Nine-year-old children. In school.

Do we even care about the words of the Declaration of Independence that speak of unalienable rights, endowed by our Creator, which firstly lists life?

Just look at the voting records of our senators and representatives. They vote to protect the gun lobby.

We need the courage to call, email and pressure our politicians to control the scourge of guns in our country or vote every one of them out of office.

Assault weapons are designed to kill people and to kill as many as possible in the shortest amount of time.

America should be better than this. We owe that to our kids, to the kids still with us and to all the kids we have killed.

Robert Kapellusch

Newton