As I begin another year of teaching American government and history, I pause to commemorate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his enduring “I Have a Dream" speech.

Further in that vein, I also write to remind our elected North Carolina General Assembly to consider and reconsider for the greater good of all citizens of our great state the meaning of our 14th Amendment. It’s time that our elected representatives pay attention to that amendment. There may be a veto-proof majority, but James Madison warns us that sometimes that majority may actually create a tyranny of its own making.

Respectfully I offer the following:

When the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made reference to the Declaration of Independence in his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, he really brought to our attention something far greater than most realized. Namely that it was about time we followed, not only the principles of the declaration, but of the principles embodied in the constitution through the 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment is generally thought of as either a Civil War amendment or a Reconstruction amendment depending on one’s perspective. However, many miss the connection of the 14th to ideals of the American Revolution as embodied in the Declaration of Independence. It is to that connection that this essay is dedicated.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute new government,…..” These words from the Declaration are the real connection to the 14th Amendment.

First, the revolutionary leaders understood that the revolution was not about taxes, as far too many still posit, but about self-rule due to treatment of colonials as second-class citizens. For instance, George Washington was denied a commission in his majesty’s royal army, simply because he was a colonial. This was after his valuable contribution to the French and Indian War. John Hancock being denied trade and business opportunities simply because he was a colonial would be another example. The revolutionary cry was, “We’re not second-class citizens!" Oh, how easily we forget a lesson, which we taught the world. However, the dream of equal treatment under the law, because we are indeed all created equal under the law, could not be fulfilled until our constitution embodied that principle.

Ratification of the Constitution required compromise between those seeking the order of constitutional government and states seeking to maintain a hold on sovereignty. Thus, the principle of equality under the law could still be denied by the states. Many still believe that the 14th Amendment was “just to address citizenship issues of former slaves." I would argue that by declaring that “No State shall deny any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws," the authors of the amendment were finally addressing the intent of the revolution.

The Bill of Rights only protects citizens from arbitrary violation of our rights by the national government. There had never been a constitutional means of protecting citizens from the plague of second-class citizenship perpetrated by laws of the individual states. A simple reading of the primary source, “The Journal of the Joint Committee of 15 on Reconstruction” reveals something much greater than a narrow attention to the rights of former slaves; it reveals clear intent of “incorporation." Never again could states hide behind states' rights as a means of creating second-class citizenship and equal treatment under the law. It was of the unequal treatment under the law by the various states, which Dr. King so passionately reminded us.

And so with the swings of judicial activism and restraint the Supreme Court finally moved us closer to the dream of the revolution by making the Bill of Rights apply to the states in numerous areas of our life. Through the 14th Amendment protections of speech, press, religion, schooling, the rights of the accused, and yes even the right to bear arms have been guaranteed from state violations of the Constitution. The Supreme Court took a bold stand to reestablish the grand principle of equal treatment under the law through its admission that the states too were bound to end second-class citizenship for any reason. First, in 1954 recognizing the unequal treatment of school children by state laws, ruled that the equal protection provision of the 14th Amendment was being violated. Another example includes 14th Amendment protection of our right to an attorney as guaranteed in the Sixth Amendment, “….to have the assistance of counsel for his defense." Through the amendment the voice of the revolutionaries was finally being heard in our own land.

Just as the voices of the Revolution feared the injustice of the British courts, so too did Americans experience the unequal treatment meted out by different state laws regarding the rights of the accused. Only in this land of access and opportunity could the likes of Clarence Earl Gideon, an indigent prisoner in Florida prison petition the Supreme Court from his jail cell for a new trial with Sixth Amendment guarantee of an attorney. (America is truly great). Through the 14th Amendment, he was granted a new trial, with an attorney, and found not guilty.

Time and time again the Supreme Court would turn to the 14th Amendment’s equal protection and due process clauses to fulfill the promise of the Declaration that we are all equal under the law. As the process, now known as incorporation, continues to its logical conclusion: The states are obliged to guarantee the equal protection and due process rights envisioned by our revolutionary forefathers. Without this grand addition to our constitution the revolution could not have been fulfilled, nor could the voice of a dream finally be realized.

Every Fourth of July celebration and yearly reading of the King speech, we should now include commemoration of this grand addition to our beloved Constitution. (I now proclaim the annual celebration of the 14th Amendment.) As a true celebration of our independence, these words, which finally make us one nation and a great one still, should be shouted from the mountaintop of freedom: “…..No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

I pray this brings new meaning to have us remember that we too were once upon a time treated like second-class citizens, and to think about this amendment during these times that try men’s souls. Do we truly understand or remember what it was like to be treated by our own government at that time as second-class citizens? Ah, the lessons of the past.

Jerry Willard

Maiden