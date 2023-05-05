We are at a point in time in which we need to make a value judgment about this thing called artificial intelligence. Can this technology be classified as Big Brother, Antichrist, both, or neither? Other good words for artificial are imitation, synthetic, and even fake. Many people in the world know train loads of facts. Facts are not equal to wisdom. AI can gather up all the facts and make its pronouncements but where is the wisdom?

Another issue I see with AI is computers are binary, but our entire world is analog. Do computers practice nuance? Do they make value judgments? If they do, what are the values they used to arrive at their solutions? I wonder where a computer gets its conscience.

I sometimes wonder where individuals get their conscience. Stalin murdered millions in Russia. Do you suppose he violated his conscience? When Mao Zedong murdered millions in China, did his conscience bother him? If we wonder where the human conscience finds authority, how can we consider a computer conscience? It is quite simple. A computer has no conscience. The decisions it makes are based on ones and zeros. No matter how many Boolean or conditional statements the technology renders, where is the humanity?

Are we going to be living in the world of 1984 and Big Brother, or the terror of the Terminator? I’m fine with a computer calculating the escape velocity of a missile, but I don’t want it to decide what I will have for dinner. Another factor to consider is who will change the algorithms and formulae that will “nudge” the technology in a different direction. This step will not only move the technology, but these changes will move the direction of a society and its culture.

I believe Pandora is a more appropriate name for this box of technology coming upon us. We can't comprehend what is in this package. I believe the best summary is the one I heard from Forrest Gump (paraphrased) when he said, “Momma always told me life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna git.” Substitute “AI” for the word “Life.”

He also said, “Stupid is as stupid does.” I hope we are not headed down that road.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover