Letter: Contracts now meaningless in US

Contracts are no longer obligatory in the United States. I enjoyed listening to the press secretary try to explain the justification for giving away hundreds of billions of dollars. There are phenomenal scriptwriters at the White House.

Mr. Biden said his contract reversals for those owing money are "reasonable and fair." They are neither. It is intriguing this action is occurring two months before important midterm elections. What other contracts will be null and void from this point forward? It is also important to ask how the people who signed for these loans were coerced into doing such. Someone clearly forced them to sign their student loan papers under some form of duress. They are learning an important lesson. Contracts no longer mean anything in America. No matter what you commit to under contract, maybe Mr. Biden can relieve you of that obligation.

We can go back to handshakes to seal the deal. Oh no, we cannot do that. In the early days of Covid, doctor Fauci said we should stop shaking hands because it is dangerous. If you did not go to college but learned a trade or skill that enabled you to make a living, it is time for you to pay for college. It will not be your education for which you are paying. You get to pay for the college of the people about to win the government lottery.

What if you did not go to college, or you worked and saved to send your child, or children, to college and paid for it? Perhaps you went to college and paid for your own student loan. You will get none of your money back from Mr. Biden. All you will have is the satisfaction of knowing you met your obligations. Since we live in a day where personal responsibility has little value, congratulations for doing the right thing.

This will cost the American taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. The Biden White House has assured everyone this is not inflationary. We know how well they manage inflation. When Mr. Carter was amid woes, he never left the White House. Mr. Biden has a unique philosophy. He stays out of the White House. Now you can prepare for the tuition and costs of going to college to rise even higher. Socialism makes everything more expensive. Now we know why free is so expensive.

Mike Zimmerman,

Conover