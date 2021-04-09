Watch Now: Erik Estrada filming in Hickory at new jail; director, writer discuss movie

“Then you learn the lines,” he said. Once he gets direction from the director and writers, Estrada said he has a better idea of how to deliver his lines.

I wasn’t sure what to expect when I arrived on the set of a movie that was being filmed in Catawba County.

I made sure I stayed out of the crew’s way and that I did not disrupt the schedule.

The first thing that really stuck out to me was how friendly everyone was. Each person I talked to was passionate about what they do whether they were an actor, director or costume designer.

No one seemed stressed or rushed. Rather they were focused and having a good time.

It was really cool to see everyone working together and the director, Bill Rahn take control of the room to get the shots he needed.

“The Mutt” is a mob film starring Jermi Little as Joey “The Mutt” and directed by Rahn.

“It’s a lot of family, a lot of trouble with loyalty and family relations,” Rahn said. “The biggest thing about the film is that it’s like a big Catch-22, because The Mutt is being told by his boss to go into the prison system to kill somebody, but if he goes into the prison system then he leaves his boss vulnerable.”