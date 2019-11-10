Column: Must test scores be political weapons?

RALEIGH

I know the following plea is probably futile. But I’m going to offer it anyway. Can we please stop making every event into a partisan slugfest?

Case in point would be the recent release of test scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. In North Carolina’s case, Republicans highlighted an uptick in a test score from 2017 to 2019. Democrats pointed to stagnation in average scores since 2011. Advocates and critics of various reforms, from teacher-pay hikes to Read to Achieve, cited the new NAEP results as they restated their preexisting talking points.

The result was a confusing mess. To the extent they were exposed to it, average North Carolinians were poorly served. The cause of educational progress was poorly served, too.

In reality, the 2019 NAEP scores in reading and math weren’t revelatory. They largely reinforced two facts that fair-minded analysts have recognized for many years. First, North Carolina’s schools are more effective than those of most other states. Second, student achievement has shown little improvement in the past decade — indeed, when it comes to reading, there’s been no improvement so far this century.