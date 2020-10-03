Column: There's trouble on the line — 21 times

This may be the chainsaw man, I thought as the phone buzzed and displayed the number with the local prefix.

It was not the chainsaw man.

“This is a call from our department because we have found some suspicious and fraudulent activities under your Social Security number and we are going to suspend it. So, if you want to know about this and want to talk to our representative, please press 1 to connect. I repeat, please press 1 to connect,” said the robotic voice.

Yeah, right.

I hung up. There’s one that got through the Do Not Call registry, I said to myself since I was the only one there.

Ten minutes later, my phone rang again and displayed a different number with the familiar local prefix. It had to be the chainsaw man.

It was not the chainsaw man.

The same robotic voice informed me of the same suspicious and fraudulent activities.

Ten minutes later, it happened again, same prefix, different number.

When the chainsaw man did call, I answered the phone and almost screamed, “Leave me alone, you scamming sons-of- &%$!”