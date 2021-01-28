Column: She's 92, still driving, playing bridge and reading paper

I had a chat with longtime subscriber Madeleine Futrelle last week.

Madeleine moved to Hickory from Goldsboro in 1956 with her husband. They never left.

“We liked it and did not want to live anywhere else,” she said.

Hickory is a long way from home for a gal born in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

She found work here, employed at various times by Sears, Catawba Memorial Hospital and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

Madeleine is now 92, retired and busy.

“I don’t know how I ever had time to work,” she said. In retirement, she said she worked in the yard, traveled, did lots of baking and played bridge anytime a table was open.

On the day we talked, she had just returned from getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Madeleine said she still drives her car, buys and picks up her own groceries, takes care of four cats and remains a bridge devotee. “Anytime someone says, ‘Let’s play bridge,’ I am ready,” she said.

She mentioned baking and piqued my curiosity. Madeleine said her husband, two sons and daughter eagerly requested her chocolate pie. Her coconut crème pies were a holiday staple.