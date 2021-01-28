 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Column: She's 92, still driving, playing bridge and reading paper
0 comments
alert top story

Column: She's 92, still driving, playing bridge and reading paper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
01XX21-news-hdr-futrelle-p1

Madeleine Futrelle

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Want to subscribe?

I am able to offer you an editor’s special for your first year. The rate on that digital subscription is 50 cents per week or $26 a year. For online readers, here is the link: https://bit.ly/3iQQu0f

Also, we have a great offer for a print and digital combination. Call 828-304-6920 to get the offer. Please mention the code: SHOW.

As always, check hickoryrecord.com for the latest offers.

I had a chat with longtime subscriber Madeleine Futrelle last week.

Madeleine moved to Hickory from Goldsboro in 1956 with her husband. They never left.

“We liked it and did not want to live anywhere else,” she said.

Hickory is a long way from home for a gal born in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

She found work here, employed at various times by Sears, Catawba Memorial Hospital and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

Madeleine is now 92, retired and busy.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know how I ever had time to work,” she said. In retirement, she said she worked in the yard, traveled, did lots of baking and played bridge anytime a table was open.

On the day we talked, she had just returned from getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Madeleine said she still drives her car, buys and picks up her own groceries, takes care of four cats and remains a bridge devotee. “Anytime someone says, ‘Let’s play bridge,’ I am ready,” she said.

She mentioned baking and piqued my curiosity. Madeleine said her husband, two sons and daughter eagerly requested her chocolate pie. Her coconut crème pies were a holiday staple.

She said she made six each Christmas. “I never got a slice,” Madeleine laughed. “ I licked the pot.” She said she derived her joy from watching the children and grandchildren enjoy the treat.

Madeleine had one last comment to warm my heart. “I read the paper end to end,” she said.

I am thankful she does. And that she was kind enough to spend a few minutes with a fellow that’s spent his life working in newspapers.

+1 
080619-ERIC MILLSAPS-2.jpg

Eric Millsaps HDR Editor

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert