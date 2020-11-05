Column: Peace is more important than power

Eisenhower made a conscious effort to avoid the extreme ideas and wings of both political parties. President Kennedy, even though nervous about meeting his Soviet counterpart, did not shy away from the task. President Carter, being a student of the Bible, found a way to get the leaders of Israel and Egypt together to eventually sign the Camp David Accords. He engaged both men and their staffs for nearly two weeks in an effort to move the Middle East towards some kind of peace. Engagement was key. Even President Nixon, weary and confused by the events in Vietnam and suspicious of anti-war protesters, found time to walk to the Lincoln Memorial and at least listen to the people who disagreed with his policies. Some of his staff heralded the moment. Others feared for his safety and worried about his mental health. Later, President Reagan engaged Mikhail Gorbachev of the Soviet Union in talks which led to an important missile reduction treaty.