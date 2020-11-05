Column: Peace is more important than power

Our politics are brutal these days. They have been fraught with a lot of polarization over the last 20 years especially. However, these times are nothing new.
What is disheartening is to see some politicians walk out of a meeting or walk out of an interview. It has happened before and will again. We elect leaders and politicians to be engagers with one another. Such is one thing missing from many of our politics today.
We’ve recently watched some leaders and spokesmen and women walk out of press conferences and interviews. How foolish this demonstration of supposed power is. The greatest leaders find a way to engage people in ways which benefit both their constituents and their detractors. The greatest leaders are the best engagers. They are willing to listen. This is not to say they don’t have their own ideas, feelings, and agendas, but they are good listeners, first and foremost. They engage instead of disengage. Walking out of a venue, in any circumstance, shows a lack of patience.
While leaders may win points with their supporters for doing so, it is not the best tactic for communication. It shows a particular arrogance and an unwillingness to take the time to hear other views. Sure, there are going to be tough questions posed to leaders at times and interviewers may be rude, but those are not excuses for leaders not to engage. There are times when prudence and judgement is called for; where peace is more important than expressing one’s power.
President Eisenhower gave the first presidential press conference. His philosophy of articulating a "middle way" with the American people gave him some flexibility to hear both Democratic and Republican ideas. He tried to explain things the best he could. Sometimes, when knowing an issue had the opportunity to be too controversial, he refused to speak on it at the time.
Some of Ike’s leadership skills are chronicled by his granddaughter, Susan Eisenhower, in a recent book, “How Ike Led.” During the Second World War, he had a profound ability to manage egos while leading men. He could be empathetic but also steel himself for action and accept responsibility for those actions. Through the war and his presidency, he became the man who listened to people, but acted when he had to. For him to walk out of a meeting or a conference meant not performing his duty.
It’s easy to walk out of a meeting or another kind of role or responsibility. It is not hard. In fact, it has become too easy to disengage from the important conversations we need to be participating in at this time. Yes, the key word is "participate."
Participation does not always conjure up ideas about completing tasks which are easy. It takes a lot of guts to sit and listen and to be willing to work out issues and concerns. Listening, speaking, foregoing terrible judgement, and offering one’s own views are parts of a democratic society.
Eisenhower made a conscious effort to avoid the extreme ideas and wings of both political parties. President Kennedy, even though nervous about meeting his Soviet counterpart, did not shy away from the task. President Carter, being a student of the Bible, found a way to get the leaders of Israel and Egypt together to eventually sign the Camp David Accords. He engaged both men and their staffs for nearly two weeks in an effort to move the Middle East towards some kind of peace. Engagement was key. Even President Nixon, weary and confused by the events in Vietnam and suspicious of anti-war protesters, found time to walk to the Lincoln Memorial and at least listen to the people who disagreed with his policies. Some of his staff heralded the moment. Others feared for his safety and worried about his mental health. Later, President Reagan engaged Mikhail Gorbachev of the Soviet Union in talks which led to an important missile reduction treaty.
There can be ongoing debates concerning these presidents and their individual styles, but one thing is clear. They, at times, were willing to engage not only their constituents but also their detractors. They used not only their words but also their positive actions. They were visible and did not always run from a tough question or criticism.
As constituents, we should expect more from our leaders. No leader is perfect. All of us make mistakes. Yet, somewhere along the way, it became acceptable for some leaders to be disengaged instead of engagers; to stop listening instead of trying to be intentional to solve concerns.
Engagers create a way of peace. Leaders who walk out give a false impression of their power.
Here is hoping the individuals voters recently elected will be engagers first and politicians second.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC & TI. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com
