Column: Looking for a surprise candidate in 2024?

In addition to DeWine, other governors will compete, including, Greg Abbott of Texas, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Larry Hogan of Maryland, and Nikki Haley of South Carolina, a former governor and ambassador to the United Nations.

Other possibilities include Paul Ryan, a former House speaker, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Then there are Ivanka and Donald Jr., and maybe other Trump family members who could claim the crown.

My prediction for the Republican nominee in 2024 is Mike Pompeo. He has military, legislative, and foreign policy credentials to go along with a record of loyalty to Trump.

So, there you have it. In 2024, Kamala Harris and Mike Pompeo will win their party’s nomination and square off against each other in the general election.

You can count on it, except there is a wild card if Donald Trump loses this year’s election.

That wild card is Trump.

Earlier this month former Trump aide Steve Bannon told The Australian newspaper that if Trump loses the 2020 election, he will run again in 2024. Bannon said, “I’ll make this prediction right now: If for any reason the election is stolen from, or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024. You’re not going to see the end of Donald Trump.”

D.G. Martin hosts “North Carolina Bookwatch,” Sundays at 3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 5 p.m. on UNC-TV.