Column: Lincoln, Kennedy and the Novembers of our lives

November is a special time for our family. I feel fortunate and blessed to be a husband and a father. I am thankful to have a wife whose birthday occurs this month. She’s a beautiful lady, and I am grateful she puts up with the likes of me. I tease her about history and ask her what historical events happened on her birthday. She supports my efforts at continuing to live a boy's adventure tale, and she is prettier now than she was on the day we married.
In November 2003 our son arrived. He was long and thin. He is still long and thin and taller than his dad. Being a father has given me numerous opportunities to gain some perspective; to see my life through the life I live with my father and my son. I’m grateful for both relationships. My wife is a gift. My son and daughter are gifts too. History is a both a gift and a pleasure to learn and write about. I am thankful for history and for the different dialogues it brings with students and other people.
In October and November, a lot of people are thinking about pumpkins and hay rides. I am often thinking about Mr. Lincoln.
The president traveled to Gettysburg to give his remarks at the dedication of the National Cemetery for Union men during the Civil War on November 19, 1863. Probably standing on a rise in Evergreen Cemetery, he could look across to his left and see the new national resting place for the men who perished in what is still the largest battle ever fought on North American soil. Following the chief speaker of the day who spoke for two hours, Lincoln barely spoke two minutes. Yet, those words became American literature; giving us the sense of sacrifice and freedom and hope. His words remain timeless.
During another November in 1963, the youngest elected president in American history was shot and killed. For four days most of the nation mourned and watched the heartache of a beautiful First lady and her children on television. The eternal flame at Arlington was lit for the first time. And so, it burns to his memory still in between the seasons.
Two years after the awful November day, the men of the Air Cavalry Division helicoptered into the Ia Drang Valley in Vietnam. The first official battle between the forces of North Vietnam and the United States took place there in November of 1965. The battles at Landing Zone X-Ray and LZ Albany were pyrrhic victories which proved the Vietnam War would be long and hard.
In November of 1989 people witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall. The physical symbol of Winston Churchill’s “Iron Curtain” came down. Soon after, East and West Germany united for the first time since the mid-20th Century. I vividly remember the day it happened. It was so neat to see people from East Germany experiencing freedom and an end to communist subjugation. As human beings, we aspire to freedom; the freedom to learn, and grow, and chart our own courses.
Kent Gramm, writer and instructor at Gettysburg College published a book in 2001 entitled “November: Lincoln’s Elegy at Gettysburg” which is a masterful work of history and prose. Part literature and part history, Gramm writes beautifully about the events in past Novembers and how history and legacy impress memory upon us.
What history leaves us with are the lessons found in learning the strengths stemming from biographies and the many examples of how people were able to work out their own wholeness, salvation, and freedom through the years. Feeling the power of great events heightens our senses and seems to ask us what we might be prepared to do when history moves us to action in our time.
This Thanksgiving month reminds us about the importance of being humble and grateful for all the blessings which flow into us as human beings. Lincoln once worried Americans were, "Intoxicated with unbroken success, (and) we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace." May we never be too prideful.
Early last year when the pandemic hit, I wondered if I would be present for this holiday season. None of us really knew. There were some unknowns. I learned bravery, and joy, and hope, and service, and especially, prayer, are not new things. Still, they are fresher for me now.
All those things are current fuel for my body, mind, and spirit.
In this season of giving — perhaps coupled with extra fear and anxiety — we should think about sharing some extra light and hope. History shows us, time and time again, the sums of our common ground are greater than the divisions we perceive among ourselves.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC & TI. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com
