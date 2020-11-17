Column: Lincoln, Kennedy and the Novembers of our lives

November is a special time for our family. I feel fortunate and blessed to be a husband and a father. I am thankful to have a wife whose birthday occurs this month. She’s a beautiful lady, and I am grateful she puts up with the likes of me. I tease her about history and ask her what historical events happened on her birthday. She supports my efforts at continuing to live a boy's adventure tale, and she is prettier now than she was on the day we married.

In November 2003 our son arrived. He was long and thin. He is still long and thin and taller than his dad. Being a father has given me numerous opportunities to gain some perspective; to see my life through the life I live with my father and my son. I’m grateful for both relationships. My wife is a gift. My son and daughter are gifts too. History is a both a gift and a pleasure to learn and write about. I am thankful for history and for the different dialogues it brings with students and other people.

In October and November, a lot of people are thinking about pumpkins and hay rides. I am often thinking about Mr. Lincoln.