Column: Here we go, Zooming into the holidays

I’m not a Zoom fan. I cringe at the technological glitches, the pre-meeting chitchat, the unmuted mute buttons that create unearthly feedback. I’m annoyed by people who have barking dogs (such as me). those who leave TV on in the background or have family members to ramble into the Zoom room unaware.

Zoom puts our living spaces on display. Since March we’ve all become familiar with the kitchens, home offices and living rooms of TV anchors, politicians and performers. While they’re talking or singing or playing guitar, I find myself wondering why a national figure would choose to set up their laptop with their microwave in the background. Meanwhile, I check the photos and book titles on their shelves, scoping out these once-private quarters thrust into the public eye.

Along the way, I’ve learned a few tricks of the Zoom trade. For example, if you don’t use the video feature, it doesn’t matter if you’re still in your bathrobe or having a bad hair day. You can eat oatmeal, chew bubble gum, do needlepoint without anyone being the wiser. If you use a mobile device, you can dust the entire house while others think you’re glued to your computer. Shhh. Don’t tell anybody.

Zoom does save time and gas. It frees us from worrying about rain gear and parking places. It allows us to multitask. It permits us to be there without being there.

I know Zoom isn’t going away. COVID aside, it saves way too much time and money. Still, Zoom bothers me because it frees us from one another, and that may be a habit we cannot shake.

Tammy Wilson is a writer who lives near Newton. Contact her at tamra@tamrawilson.com