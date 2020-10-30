Column: Fill up a backpack for the homeless

That’s 11 items that are essential to the health and well-being of folks.

You can drop off these essential items and backpacks inside the front doors of the Catawba County United Way office at 2760 Tate Boulevard in Hickory. Items should be dropped off during these hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays. Marcia said people making a donation are given the opportunity to write a note to go in a backpack. She said some encouraging words would be helpful. You can also note the donation is in honor or memory of someone.

Marcia added, “We are still making mats as part of the Bags to Beds project but plan to do what we can as God leads our paths to make a difference.

“Thanks for all your help as we work to help our homeless people.”

When I see what people like Marcia and her pals are doing, I am humbled. I see people debating politics and the word of God all over the internet. In truth, the good book is filled with two clear directives: Love God with all our heart, soul and mind and love our neighbor as much as we love ourselves.

The ladies at VOICE are putting those words into action. The least we can do is help them out.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.