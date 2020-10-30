Column: Fill up a backpack for the homeless

Marcia Hubbard and her gang of helpers are at it again.
You may know Marcia from a story that appeared in the newspaper in August about the sleeping mats she and a crew of men and women made for the homeless people of Hickory.
That project is called Bags to Beds. They’re still making the mats. Each one is woven out of roughly 500 plastic bags. It is a time-consuming process.
But she has a new endeavor that is dear to her heart – making Christmas a bit more comfortable for the homeless in our community.
Marcia and her pals at the VOICE (Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts) club are putting together backpacks for those in need. The goal is 30 backpacks.
The donation drive began Friday. It ends on Dec. 7. The plan is to distribute the backpacks prior to Christmas at the Hickory Soup Kitchen.
How can we help?
First off, the group needs 30 backpacks.
They’re also asking for our help to fill them.
Marcia and her friends hope each backpack can include wet wipes, warm socks, deodorant (some is needed for men and women), dry shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, gloves, ponchos, lip balm, lotion and coloring books or puzzle books.
That’s 11 items that are essential to the health and well-being of folks.
You can drop off these essential items and backpacks inside the front doors of the Catawba County United Way office at 2760 Tate Boulevard in Hickory. Items should be dropped off during these hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays. Marcia said people making a donation are given the opportunity to write a note to go in a backpack. She said some encouraging words would be helpful. You can also note the donation is in honor or memory of someone.
Marcia added, “We are still making mats as part of the Bags to Beds project but plan to do what we can as God leads our paths to make a difference.
“Thanks for all your help as we work to help our homeless people.”
When I see what people like Marcia and her pals are doing, I am humbled. I see people debating politics and the word of God all over the internet. In truth, the good book is filled with two clear directives: Love God with all our heart, soul and mind and love our neighbor as much as we love ourselves.
The ladies at VOICE are putting those words into action. The least we can do is help them out.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
