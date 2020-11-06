Column: Do not be misled by deliberate attempts to cause chaos in this election

I pay many bills by debiting straight from by bank account. Many of you probably do the same thing. Normally, my bank reminds me that delivery may take two to three days. The pandemic changed that. Now, my bank says five to seven days.

That’s OK with me. The objective is to get my bills paid without penalty. Adding a few days to get mail-in ballots into the right hands is of little concern to me. The objective is to get all the ballots counted.

So do not be alarmed that all the ballots in every state have not been counted. An election on any level cannot be treated lightly. Be vigilant. Do not be disruptive and certainly not violent.

Do not be misled by deliberate attempts to cause chaos in this election. You — Republican or Democrat — are represented in these ballot counts. You have witnesses on the inside who have sworn to conduct a fair and lawful election.

So do the people in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Alaska and every other state in our nation.

We are weary. We are weary of the pandemic and we are weary of bitter and often-divisive campaigning that has given rise to malignant notions and outright lies.