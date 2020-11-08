Column: Democrats threw away their shot

Even so, the governor beat Forest by about 4.5% — hardly the blowout that pollsters, pundits, and the Cooper team predicted. In his election-night remarks, he called for unity. “Today and for the next four years I will work hard to be the governor of every North Carolinian,” he said.

Such a change of approach would be most welcome.

Setting aside the national drama, what played out in North Carolina this year was a massive, expensive, well-coordinated effort by the Democratic Party to reestablish dominance over state government after a decade of either Republican governance or partisan gridlock.

With Cooper’s reelection being the major exception to the rule, the Democrats’ effort essentially failed. Their carefully crafted, widely disseminated messages flopped. North Carolinians don’t want to repeal the past 10 years of GOP-driven reforms. They don’t want higher taxes, heavier regulations, and fewer choices in education and other public services. While they remain greatly concerned about COVID-19, they don’t accept anemic job creation and lengthy recession as the price they must pay to combat the virus.

And they don’t want their downtowns trashed by rioters and looters who disguise their destructive ends with the garb of “social justice.” By misfiring on these and other issues, Democrats threw away their shot.

John Hood (@JohnHoodNC) is chairman of the John Locke Foundation and appears on “NC SPIN,” broadcast statewide Fridays at 7:30p and Sundays at 12:30p on UNC-TV.